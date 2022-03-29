Letter To The Editor: Support For Scott Pierce

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the residents of Isle of Palms for allowing me to represent District 112 in Columbia, and to remind readers that I want to hear from you and that I work for you. As your elected representative, I am writing to express my support and gratitude to Scott Pierce for his willingness to serve on the Isle of Palms City Council. Kathy, my wife of more than 50 years, and I both grew up in Mount Pleasant.

We have watched Charleston grow and change so much over the years. We understand that to maintain the quality of life for the residents of District 112 that we must keep pace with our growth, embrace innovation, and collaborate with leaders across the state to accommodate both the rising tourism demand and our growing residential population. I can assert with great confidence that Scott Pierce is the candidate that can make this happen. Pierce’s professional background as a CPA and CFP keeps him data focused, allowing him to identify the root causes of issues while applying his consultative approach to introduce solutions. As a retired Verizon executive, he will seek to introduce technology to increase council communication and improve local tourism management. Scott Pierce has also proven himself to collaborate well with government officials and entities as evidenced by his existing partnerships at the state and local level. Scott Pierce is ingrained in the Isle of Palms community. He can be seen at the Polar Bear Plunge for the Special Olympics, a beach clean up after a busy holiday weekend, or running the Isle of Palms connector to support the children of the Lowcountry. Pierce, a member of the Isle of Palms Planning Commission, is also a founding member of LENS, a group of over 50 individuals and businesses focused on providing law enforcement with support to strengthen community relations and improve public safety on the Isle of Palms.

I am proud and honored to represent District 112 in Columbia, and I appreciate the hardworking public servants at the local level like Scott Pierce who help partner with me to make their communities a safer, better place to live. Kathy and I know him to be resourceful, accessible, and a passionate individual for his community, and we hope that you will consider Scott Pierce when you cast your vote on April 5.

Joe Bustos,

Mount Pleasant