Letter To The Editor: Support For Scott Pierce

“I couldn’t be more excited to vote for Scott Pierce in the April 5 Special Election.

For many reasons, he has my support including the years he’s been actively involved in helping the Isle of Palms in various advisory projects and directly at the Planning Commission. Scott shows a commitment to protecting the quality of life for residents on the island. Add on a dynamic 28 year career as a business leader and innovator – for all these reasons and more I’m excited to support Scott for City Council.”

Alex Skatell,

Isle of Palms