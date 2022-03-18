Letter To The Editor: Support For Scott Pierce

It is without hesitation that I wholeheartedly endorse Scott Pierce for Isle of Palms City Council. As a newly elected member of City Council, I see the continued need for individuals on Council that will be proactive team players, without personal agendas. Scott has proven himself to be that type of individual. Since moving to the island full time in 2015, Scott has attended innumerable Council and community meetings to help address neighborhood concerns, parking, public safety and help with City budget preparations. He currently serves on the IOP Planning Commission and has worked collaboratively with teams of resident professionals, addressing island issues including drainage projects, sewer & septic challenges, IOP’s Comprehensive Plan, and most recently resident Livability impacts of short-term rentals. Scott’s work on behalf of our island encompasses addressing environmental concerns, identifying potential traffic & parking solutions, Adopt-a-Highway, IOP charity runs & beach sweeps, transparency efforts, Exchange Club member, Barrier Island Preservation Alliance supporter, sponsor of IOP’s Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) program, Marina free access & greenspace, and VFW auxiliary member. It’s hard to imagine a better person for our Council that has shown he will work tirelessly for all island residents. I was elected to Council based on my pledge to fix the connector, find a real solution to Palm Blvd and public parking and reverse the unconstitutional “S40” that was passed last year taking away our right to Home Rule. Scott supports these same issues and will work diligently with Council to remedy each of these. Finally, Scott is a professional fiduciary, CFP and a CPA. That means his career was spent putting the interest of others ahead of his own. He will do the same on Council and fight for the best interest of our island.

Please vote for Scott Pierce on Tuesday, April 5 to protect our island

Blair Hahn,

Isle of Palms