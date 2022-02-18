Letter To The Editor: Support For Scott Pierce

Having attended the first Council meeting of the new administration on January 25th, two things strikingly stood out. The depth of experience and professionalism of our new Mayor and Council was evident. This brings with it high expectations for delivering results, which we should all be hopeful and supportive. Secondly, there is an empty council seat in need of filling on the special election on April 5th. Scott Pierce, who has announced his candidacy, was in attendance at the Council meeting. It dawned on me that rather than being in the audience and having been an active non-elected voice in our community for the past several years he should fill that vacant seat. Scott’s resume, community engagement and commitment to the Island have been published previously in the “Eye” and have been well documented. He’s passionate in his pursuit of all sides, and outcomes of a situation, dives deep into the details, especially as it relates financial analysis, and delivers from that analysis, clear, objective explanations and options for all to consider. You know the type: facts matter. I tease him about his deep dives occasionally. BUT, to guard the public purse and prepare for our future, as an elected official it is imperative that we have these skill sets and his management expertise on council. Scott, when you meet him, has any easy way about him. Often remembering your name, quick with a broad smile, easily to engage in conversation and open to consideration of new ideas and diverse views. It strikes me that it is the rare person who can eat up a spreadsheet and be personable and affable at the same time. Let’s fill the empty seat with Scott. Join me in voting for Scott Pierce on April 5th.

The following Island residents join me in supporting Scott’s candidacy:

Marty Bettelli Anne Kinghorn Whitney and Tony Jones Barby and Patrick Harrington

Paul Lane

Dick and Ginny Bell

Lauren and David Sullivan

Darren and Lisa Baber

Nancy Newlin Lane

Debra Sullivan

Thomas Holthus

Eddie and Gayle Brown

Harriet and Daulton Keith

Ted Kinghorn

Isle of Palms