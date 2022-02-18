Letter To The Editor: Support For Scott Pierce

We are endorsing Scott Pierce in the upcoming special election for the open Isle of Palms City Council seat. We cannot imagine a more qualified candidate. Scott is a business executive that has gained a very strong background in operations as well as financial analysis skills that will compliment the current City Council very well. His involvement with the City over the past years, including being a member of the Planning Commission, has allowed him to gain a great grasp of the current issues facing the Isle of Palms. Scott has a very collaborative style and is a great communicator. More than anything, Scott is a man with high integrity and ethics. He contributes to our community in many ways, including his participation with the Exchange Club, the newly formed Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support, as well as supporting several other groups.

Please join us in voting for Scott Pierce in the special election on April 5th.

John Bogosian & Katie Miars

Isle of Palms