Letter To The Editor: Support for Scott Pierce

As a 32 year resident on the Isle of Palms, I am strongly encouraging my friends and neighbors on the island to vote for Scott Pierce in the April 5th special election for the open seat on City Council. Scott is a proactive man who is strong in his convictions yet open to hearing all perspectives and willing to adjust his ideas based on facts and the opinions of other residents. He spends his time and energy collaborating with stakeholders to consider all sides of an issue, buckles down, and gets the job done. Please join me in voting for Scott Pierce in the upcoming special election.

Christine Donavan

Isle of Palms