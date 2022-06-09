Letter To The Editor: Support For Larry Kobrovsky

Over 2,000 years ago, the ancient Greeks created a system of government for the Polis, which encompassed the city and all the land surrounding it.

They named this system Democracy. In 431 B.C., the great Athenian leader, Pericles, said, “Athens’ constitution is called a democracy, because it respects the interests not only of the minority but of the whole people.” The whole people referred to the entire body of citizens, those in the city and in the country. The elected leaders acted as “Servants” of the Polis, and, in that role, became known as Politicians. We inherited the Athenian ideal of democracy, and among the many politicians vying for office, we still strive to elect true “Public Servants,” leaders who will devote themselves humbly to serving the entire community. In the upcoming election for Charleston County Council, Larry Kobrovsky stands out as just such a public servant.

He is devoted to his beloved Lowcountry and to its people. His family roots are deep here. Over his career, he has dedicated himself to addressing the needs of the community and to selflessly serving in whatever way he can.

He cares deeply about the Lowcountry quality of life, and he seeks to protect it for future generations. He has witnessed many changes, and he understands the pressures yet to come. He will be a staunch servant and stalwart defender of our modern Polis, the city and all the communities and lands around it.

Please vote for a true public servant, Larry Kobrovsky, for Charleston County Council.

Penn L. Hagood

Sullivan’s Island