Letter To The Editor: Support For Gary Nestler

The Professional Firefighter Association of South Carolina is proud to give our support to Dr. Gary Nestler for the Isle of Palms open seat on City Council. Gary has been a pillar of the Isle of Palms community since he moved to the island in 2006, and he and his family are well known throughout the community for their public service and generosity. Having served the City of Isle of Palms as a volunteer firefighter since 2006, Gary now serves as a Captain, making him the highest-ranking member of the Isle of Palms volunteer firefighters. This emergency management and leadership experience will allow him to serve the Isle of Palms community with devotion and to prioritize safety in every action he takes. Furthermore, Dr. Nestler has an extremely diverse set of skills, knowledge, ability, and experience. He has helped the Isle of Palms Fire Department in numerous ways over the years, including serving as our primary accountability officer with on-scene emergencies and assisting in the face of a variety of emergencies—like hurricanes and winter storms—and special events—such as the Fourth of July festivities. He has also represented the Isle Palms Fire Department at several public events in a distinguished and honorable manner, demonstrating his poise and ability to advocate for those he represents. With his background in clinical medicine, healthcare leadership, disaster preparedness, emergency response, and public safety, Gary is the ideal candidate for the Isle Palms City Council. There has never been another council member with his unique skill set and first-hand institutional knowledge of the inner workings of public safety. He has always put the city first in making decisions by identifying goals for the city and vocally advocating for the city personnel, including his fellow firefighters. Whether it be supporting equitable pay, additional personnel, additional equipment, and resources, or facilitating a pathway for the goals to be accomplished, Gary can always be counted on to make his voice heard. We have every confidence that he will continue to make his voice heard on behalf of the residents of Isle of Palms as a member of City Council and will succeed in bridging the gaps between the city, its employees, the surrounding communities, and its residents to better the Isle of Palms community.

Please get out and VOTE on April 5, 2022 for this ‘Special Election.’

Professional Fire Fighters Association of South Carolina