Letter To The Editor: Support For Gary Nestler

I am writing as a longtime resident who loves the Isle of Palms. In thinking about the upcoming election, I am bothered by the rapid, aggressive attempt of the new Mayor and Council to change the nature of how business gets done on IOP. Additionally, there appears to be an imbalance in the composition of Council. Before you vote, please take a moment to think about what our island will become, if we allow the behavior of “Majority Vote,” without looking at the actual qualifications, facts and character of the individual who will fill the open seat.

Reducing the size of council, for example, from nine to seven members, has been discussed. If enacted, a smaller Council will only exacerbate the imbalance. “I’d like to reduce the Council to seven,” stated Mayor Pounds in the Dec. 30, 2021 issue of The Island Eye News. Campaign promises of doing “what’s best for our island,” and “providing a neutral voice” seem to have been replaced with groupthink. In addition to reducing Council size, The Island Eye News stated Council is also considering the following: revamping its structure to eliminate committees, “weighing where short-term rental revenues should be spent,” changing the criteria for determining election winners (“pondering plurality vs. majority vote”), and other critical issues involving neighboring municipalities and state agencies (aka parking and the Connector).

Two things seem to be driving this high-speed Bus of Change: 1) a special interest group, who financially backed the new Council,now appears to have influence over them, and 2) the appearance that the new Mayor and Council is taking advantage of City Administration.

In addition to the voting block that’s rapidly emerging, Council seems to be exploiting the City Administration’s lack of experience.

The Isle of Palms is a “big business.” The nascent Administration seems to lack the ability to make independent, data driven decisions. This, along with the confidence needed to build civic relationships, is just a matter of experience that will come with time. In the meantime, however, there are highly complex, at times controversial, and politically charged issues that are the responsibility of the Administration. It appears Council, under the influence of a special interest group, is neutralizing the Administration; preventing the Administration from thinking independently on how to best serve the citizens, employees, businesses and visitors to our island. In my opinion, it is critically important to hear the two candidates speak to these issues: the imbalance of the Council, due in large part to financial contributions from a special interest group, and Council’s influence

over City Administration.

I’ve always thought of our little slice of paradise as unique and independent; we’re ok with a $3 million home flanked by an Airstream on one side, and a charming J.C.Long rancher on the other. Please preserve our vibe by voting for Gary Nestler on April 5.

Ginger Campbell,

Isle of Palms