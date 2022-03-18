Letter To The Editor: Support For Gary Nestler

Our city will face an upcoming crucial decision on how we, as a community, will decide who will help lead and govern our island to determine how we move forward. In this special election, we will have the choice to elect someone who has called the Isle of Palms his home for years and will continue to preserve the very reasons we all decided to call Isle of Palms home. To elect someone who will work to protect our “island-time” lifestyle, our sense of community, and maintain our public safety. Or, we can choose to elect someone who will vote to promote HOA type regulation and increased rules and restrictions on and within our community. That is why I will be casting my vote in the April 5 special election for Dr. Gary Nestler. We need more independent leaders on the council.

This council needs someone without an agenda who will independently vow to vote in the island’s best interest consistently and not vow to consistently “Vote with the majority,” as his opponent has expressed. I have known Gary and his family for many years out here on the island. As a volunteer firefighter or emergency management coordinator, he has always worked in the community’s best interest. While serving on the city council, I had the opportunity to work with Gary in my position as the City’s Chair of Public Safety during active hurricane situations and the post-emergency response both here on the island and in the Bahamas. Gary took the time out of his schedule to fly down to help us set up our communications infrastructure after hurricane Dorian devastated Elbow Cay, a small Bahamian island similar to ours. Gary would be the most experienced person running for this position to fill the void that currently exists on the council to handle emergencies.

I humbly ask you to support Dr. Gary Nester for Isle of Palms City Council in the April 5 special election.

Ryan Buckhannon,

Isle of Palms