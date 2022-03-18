Letter To The Editor: Support For Gary Nestler

I believe that the recent election yielded good results and we elected a talented group of new council members and Mayor.

We have one more vacancy to fill. And it’s an important one! I’m proud to support Gary Nestler as the most uniquely qualified candidate to fill this open seat. Gary has a long history of being active in our community as a volunteer firefighter, serving for over 16 years, and an ardent supporter of both Police and Fire personnel in our nation. He’s a valuable veteran member of our Fire Department and understands the needs and issues that our public safety professionals face each day when they put their lives on the line for the residents and visitors of the Isle of Palms. Gary has a deep history of public safety experience, serving as an advisor on disaster preparedness and recovery both domestically and internationally and was a founding member of a crisis and emergency management firm, assisting several Fortune 500 companies, before spending eight years with IBM, where he led, as an Associate Partner, their worldwide Public Safety technology portfolio.

Gary also served locally as an Assistant Professor of Medicine and clinician at MUSC, as Director of Integrative Medicine, representing the University as an author, and contributor at the levels of NIH and The White House. As a long-time resident of IOP Gary understands the many issues that are important to us, whether it be parking, traffic flow, beach conservation, personnel, budgets, or balance sheets. His extensive experience makes him highly qualified to fill the open seat on council. He will be the only person amongst our City Council and government who possesses any Public Safety expertise (the No.1 responsibility of any City Government) and is able to blend his years of success in the business and academic worlds to help lead us forward. Please join me in electing Gary Nestler for City Council on April 5, 2022.

Dudley Spangler,

Isle of Palms