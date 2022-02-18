Letter To The Editor: Support For Gary Nestler

While I was the outgoing mayor during last year’s campaigning for a new mayor and council, I felt that I needed to basically stay out of the election. However, I now need to support Gary Nestler as our new council member. I see too much of a single mindedness on council right now. It is crystal clear that we really need an independent council member, beholden to no groups, who can make clear and fact-based decisions and who will truly represent the residents. We need someone elected who knows our island well. We need Gary Nestler, who, with his wife of 22 years, Julie, chose the Isle of Palms a decade and half ago as their residence and as the place to raise their daughter. Plus, his diverse background in medicine, healthcare, technology, and emergency management is way too much for me to list. However, it’s important to note a few of his credentials. Gary has been an advisor on disaster preparedness and recovery both domestically and internationally and was a founding member of a crisis and emergency management firm, assisting several Fortune 500 companies, before spending 8 years with IBM, where he led, as an Associate Partner, their worldwide Public Safety technology portfolio. Why do I mention all of this? Because after moving here, he joined our fire department as a volunteer to share his medical, healthcare and emergency management background with our community. Gary has risked his life many times by volunteering as an Isle of Palms volunteer firefighter. As a volunteer firefighter and a first responder, Gary has seen things none of us ever want to see and has noticeably been first on the scene of many critical incidents. I make sure to say “volunteer firefighter” only because I want you to know, he is giving his own personal time to do this. Plus, as a 16-year volunteer member of our fire department, he knows what we need to do to improve, and he has shown a willingness to vocalize and prioritize those improvements. He has earned the respect from each of our firefighting heroes by serving our island with grace and humility. During his 16 years as a volunteer firefighter has been here through numerous hurricane threats and evacuations. He knows from his experience, what needs to be done in advance by both our residents, and the preparedness by the public safety departments. Gary also knows first-hand that, because of the unbridled growth across the tri-county area, what we are experiencing now traffic and parking wise is nothing compared to what is to come. He has seen the cars speeding down his street and others in attempts to find that elusive secret way off the island, only to pile up traffic for hours on all interior and main streets on the island and create traffic accidents. This is a huge safety issue. In an emergency situation, every second counts, and these types of traffic issues are barriers to our island community’s safety. As a resident, Gary also knows that S-40 was a political slap in the face for the 4 local beach communities. SCDOT completed the record-breaking speed of the restriping of the bridge without asking the opinions of any of our public safety departments. Gary knows that it is not a matter of “if” someone gets hurt or worse, but “when.” And, no matter what obstacles he faces, we can be assured that Gary will do whatever it takes to remedy these issues because he has an unquestionable record of public advocacy. I ask that you join me in supporting the one and only candidate that really has a comprehensive view of the issues that affect our island. Yes, he knows that we have to deal with sea level rise, he knows that our drainage ditches are in horrible shape, and he knows the issues that are controversial that make our barrier island community extremely vulnerable. Realizing that we can’t fix everything at once, Gary is the person who knows how to prioritize our most pressing needs.

Putting yourself forward for public office is not easy, and anyone who knows Gary will tell you that he is a public servant to the core. He realizes that running for this seat is how he can help the IOP community through the issues facing us. So, please join me in supporting Dr. Gary Nestler, and please get out and VOTE on April 5, 2022 in this very important special election!

Jimmy Carroll

Isle of Palms