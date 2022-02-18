Letter To The Editor: Support For Gary Nestler

It is with great pleasure I write this letter of strong support for Dr. Gary Nestler to serve the community, and his neighbors, yet again by filling the open seat on the Isle of Palms City Council. Gary has dedicated his life in service of others over self. He actively pursues opportunities to make use of his progressive servant leadership style in the community he serves, which often ranges from local to national stakeholders. Gary brings a unique and relevant perspective to community and public service along

with an immense amount of in the field experience in the most essential service local government must provide, public safety. As a lifelong public servant myself, with 32 years as a law enforcement professional most recently retired from serving as the Deputy Chief of the Charleston Police Department, I have worked closely with Gary over many years and witnessed the depth of his impeccable character and extraordinary care for our greater community and his neighbors. Nowhere else was deep caring and service mentality more evident than the leadership and service he provided to enhance operations and public safety by assisting City leadership and the AME Church following the Emanuel AME Church tragedy. His keen abilities were put to the test during that 2 week timeframe of helping to manage the safety of the memorial events and funerals of those lost to this horrific moment in history. His leadership abilities, coupled with his in-depth field knowledge of public safety (police and fire), as well as governments at all levels, continually make him a sought after leader to assist in the management of very complex situations and emotionally charged events with a calm composure that is very rare. Additionally, as the Chairman of the Charleston Police Fund, he raised funds for advancing the crime fighting technologies, body cameras, canine units, senior leadership training for the command staff, and the nationally-recognized Illumination Project, as well as assisting on a complete review and exercising of Charleston’s Emergency Management Plan. On a more personal note, I am honored to call Gary a lifelong friend and professional colleague. One of his most endearing qualities is his selfless service to others. I am most reminded of who Gary is when I reflect on his caring nature toward others. In the past, I have been both the benefactor and witness to Gary helping public safety professionals in navigating in the medical arena. Gary has used his professional expertise as a clinician, and public health servant, to provide assistance and access to his resources to assist in the rapid care and successful recovery from injuries.

Gary not only works hard to help his community, but he also takes care to dedicate his time and attention indiscriminately to each and every person around him. He gives freely of his time and has done so over more than a decade to better understand and work with the boots-on-the-ground personnel, working side by side, as a Captain in the IOP Fire Department. Having Dr. Gary Nestler as an Isle of Palms City Council member fills the missing piece to represent the vital government function to provide public safety for and to all, as Gary knows that public safety drives the ecosystem of any community. Above all, he is the most trustworthy, dependable, and extremely knowledgeable professional, who will bring people together, despite their differences. It is for these reasons, and many more, I am proud to call Gary my friend and enthusiastically recommend the community afford him the opportunity to serve them yet again as a newly elected Council Member.

Anthony Elder

Charleston