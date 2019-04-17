Letter To The Editor: Speaking Of Climate Change

Dear Editor,

$5.7 million towards climate change mitigation research is a huge triumph for everyone in the Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island communities. As mentioned, people and their children in island regions will be severely affected by climate change consequences in the next coming years even if we are able to stem the climate from rising 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2030.

As a student learning about sustainability at the University of Texas at Austin it is concerning to me that there will possibly not be enough action taken for the adaptation to the changing environment, which will diminish the beauty and health of the place I called home as a child.

Our island ecosystems are already stressed due to the exponential increase in development and the pollution that comes right along with it. In fact, many of these developments and even family homes will be in danger from the rise in sea levels due to melting ice and water molecule expansion in warmer temperatures. Companies and community members alike need to be talking about climate change more and how it will affect them and their children in the next upcoming years as we may see drastic changes within the next 20-30 years.

Therefore, it is important to have a stronger push for the implementation for the use of more sustainable resources to decrease pollution in the environment as well as renewable energy resources such as solar power to help decrease the amount of fossil fuels used by residents and tourists alike.

As members of the island community is it important to keep talking about climate change to increase awareness and to support the research of climate change and make any mitigations to preserve this fragile environment.

Shelby Marincasiu

Austin, TX