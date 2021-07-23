Letter To The Editor: Speaking From Experience

As a member of the Isle of Palms City Council from 2014-19, I served under the leadership of two mayors with very different management styles. What I find in Phillip Pounds, as a candidate for mayor, is the best attributes of each. One served with data points and graphs and Columbia contacts, while the other served with walks around the island, handshakes and a listening ear. What Phillip brings is an understanding of how data can be used to tell the story, the ability to build consensus and most importantly the willingness to address the needs of the residents. In the wake of burgeoning populations around us and shifting ideals and requirements for resident’s quality of life, we need someone who listens, gathers information, provides sound data, and gathers support from his Council, then communicates back to the residents. For me, Phillip Pounds is that candidate. His methodology surrounding the budget process in the midst of a pandemic, his ability to find time to answer emails and texts, his big picture view toward the future, while paying attention to the details of how to get there and his warm welcoming responses, will serve us well. These are the skills we need to address the quality of life for residents, to allay fears of surrounding neighbors, to form collaboration with policy makers both state and local, and to provide visitors a safe, fun-filled visit.

My vote is for Phillip Pounds as mayor and I encourage those who supported me for office, as well as those who didn’t, to seriously consider him as our next mayor… You will not regret it.

Sandy Ferencz,

Isle of Palms