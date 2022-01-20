Letter To The Editor: Scott Pierce Is Uniquely Qualified

It is my distinct honor to endorse and support Scott Pierce for the open seat on the Isle of Palms City Council. He is neither flamboyant nor bombastic but rather steadfast and committed to using every resource at his disposal to arrive at an educated solution to any problem. He will be an invaluable addition to the new Council and Mayor. Our challenges on IOP are not simple and require the latest technology and assessment tools available to us. Scott has already proven his ability to introduce new methods of research as a trusted, respected member of the Planning Commission.

The residents of IOP made it clear in this last election that doing things because “that is the way we have always done it” is not what we expect from our Council. Scott will not disappoint us.

I can truly say that when Scott joins the newly elected Council and Mayor we will have the most well educated, well equipped leadership this island has ever had and they will bring decisions based on data and facts. I can not wait to experience them all in action to resolve traffic, parking, CVB contribution, staffing, rentals, drainage, quality of life, aging and young family demographic needs, environmental crisis and so many more.

Please vote for Scott Pierce and complete the best team of Council members and Mayor we have ever had to represent the residents.

Sandy Ferencz,

Isle of Palms