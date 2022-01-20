Letter To The Editor: Scott Pierce Is A Protector

The Isle of Palms has been governing itself as a town and then a city for approximately 84 years. During that time we have had many mayors and city councils. As we head into 2022 it is more important than ever that we have the right people to lead this city. Our outgoing mayor and city council did an incredible job during some very difficult times and we were fortunate to have them. This next chapter will be equally difficult with the pressures that our community will face resulting from the unbridled growth in the surrounding areas, government overreach with the passing of Bill S40, and the new legislation proposed in Bill H4547 that would take away a city’s ability to regulate property rentals. That is why we are endorsing Scott Pierce for City Council.

Scott is running to replace the seat vacated by Phillip Pounds, our new mayor. The five of us are either currently serving, or have served with Scott on the planning commission and found him to be honorable, intelligent, thoughtful, and dedicated to improving the island for residents and property owners as well as visitors. Our community will need strong leaders like Scott to protect our island home and our ability to self-govern. We will be voting for Scott Pierce and hope you do as well.

Vincent DiGangi, Rick Ferencz, William Mills, Lisa Safford, and Ron Denton,

Isle of Palms