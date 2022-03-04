Letter To The Editor: Scott Pierce For City Council

I am writing today to strongly encourage my fellow IOP residents to fully support Mr. Scott Pierce as he seeks to serve our community as a member of our Isle of Palms City Council. After a successful 30 years career in the telecommunications industry, Scott established Pierce Financial Planning & Consulting which is focused on assisting new entrepreneurs in launching their businesses. Additionally, Scott has been serving The City as a volunteer, in numerous capacities over the past several years. His strong financial and organizational background have enabled Scott to provide welcomed analytical talent and advice to both Staff and Council members with regard to our city budget and toward the development of a more efficient and streamlined budgetary process. Additionally, Scott has been a major contributor in addressing numerous Island issues including drainage, water and sewer, our IOP comprehensive plan and assessing the resident impacts of short-term rentals. As you can see, Scott has a very firm grasp of our most challenging issues and has shown an eagerness to pitch in and help where ever appropriate. Scott currently serves on the IOP Planning Commission which is a fundamental building block toward advancing to serve the City on Council. Qualifications and experience are fundamental… but, as a private citizen I want representatives who are “resident focused” and possess a strong “can do” attitude. I find that Scott has both of these qualities, plus, he is very open minded and a thoughtful listener.

I truly believe that Scott Pierce will make an excellent City Council representative for all of us…and I strongly encourage you to join me in supporting and voting for Scott on April 5.

Murray Small

Isle of Palms