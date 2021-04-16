Letter To The Editor: Quality Of Life

Kevin Pennington is someone I trust to represent the interest of the residents of Sullivan’s Island while serving on the Town Council. Perhaps most importantly, Kevin has already identified the most important issue facing island residents is resiliency, especially stormwater management. I would offer that I have had the good fortune of working with Kevin for several years in business at complex organizations. What people should know about Kevin is that he combines exceptional listening skills with the courage and confidence to define solutions to complex problems. Finally, Kevin brings a wealth of energy and clear communications to turn that solution into reality. During the pre-Covid times it was common to see Kevin at High Thyme and Poe’s Tavern and other local establishments. He has been committed to Sullivan’s Island for 12 years. Interesting that he and his wife Caroline have little risk of flooding at their home. But, he chose an issue like flooding on the marsh side of the island as critical to resolve.

This is because he knows Sullivan’s Island, what is important, and he puts the interest of the residents first. I have complete confidence that Kevin will fairly and skillfully represent Sullivan’s Island residents at Town Council meetings as well as with State and Federal organizations that we are rely upon to fund investments.

He has my vote, and I hope all of those who care about the history and quality of life of this special place.

Kevin Gregoire

Sullivan’s Island