Letter To The Editor: Pushing For Pounds

We are fortunate to have an extraordinarily strong mayoral candidate as Phillip Pounds.

Phillip brings a unique set of talents and experiences that make him the perfect candidate for IOP’s next mayor. Serving on the Planning Commission and a wide range of council committees, Phillip has a keen insight to the inner workings of council and the needs for IOP in the future. Phillip has a financial background that has easily transcended to his leadership on the Ways and Means Committee.

From conducting budget workshops to balancing the budget, Phillip has built confidence into the city’s financial health and direction. One of Phillip’s strengths I most admire is his combining of listening with common sense. He brings no biases, hears your view from your standpoint, and looks for common ground for the common good. These are rare qualities, but ever so needed now for directing IOP over the next four years. I’ve witnessed this approach as a fellow director with the Wild Dunes Community Association, where Phillip is currently serving as our treasurer.

Please join me in voting for Phillip Pounds for IOP mayor.

John Cipkala

Isle of Palms