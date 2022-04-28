Letter To The Editor: Power Grab?

The audacity is truly remarkable. The newly elected Mayor on Isle of Palms first action upon taking office is to attempt to reduce the democratic power of the citizens by eliminating the potential runoff election should no candidate get a majority of the vote. Can you spell “power grab?” Phillip Pounds was one vote away from facing a runoff election in the recent election. I suppose he figures that he would have lost that runoff. Now he wants to avoid that possibility in the future by eliminating the runoff rule, thereby ensuring he can be Mayor for Life. The consequences of this personally motivated action has dire consequences beyond his personal fears or ego, however. He cites other democratic organizations that use a mere plurality rather than a majority to choose elected officials. Well, here is one more example. In 1932 Germany, the National Socialist German Workers Party won a plurality of the seats in the Reichstag. The head of the party leveraged that plurality to be appointed Chancellor. The party was more commonly known as the Nazi Party (a contraction) and the party leader was Adolf Hitler. How did that work out for everyone? Phillip Pounds also cites the “high” cost of runoff elections in his salesman-like effort to reduce the democratic input of the citizens. $5,000 is the cost of a runoff, according to the Mayor. With about 3,700 voters on the Island that comes out to $1.35 per voter.

Of course we only vote every two years, so, per annum, that comes out to 68 cents per voter.

We do not always have runoff elections, so, assuming a 50% runoff rate, the Mayor wants to bribe the citizens to give up some of their democratic power for a whopping 34 cents per annum.

With general fund expenditures around 12 million per annum, using the same analysis, .01% of the budget might be saved. Not a great sales pitch. That is a rounding error. The first duty of elected officials in a democracy should be to protect the democratic power of the citizens.

Something about a government “Of the people, by the people, and for the people.”

Clearly, that is not the first instinct of the new Mayor and his hand picked yes men on council as they wish to reduce the power of the people. We have had elections on Isle of Palms for a single council seat with as many as 14 candidates. With a mere plurality being required under this power grabbing system, only 8% of the vote would secure a “victory.” Does that sound very democratic?

Should the Mayor and his minions go through with this plurality proposal, perhaps it may be time for the Citizens of Isle of Palms to request the State authorize a recall procedure for the Mayor and the council members that choose to go along with him. For the record such a procedure usually requires not just a majority, but a supermajority.

Phil Bethards

Isle of Palms