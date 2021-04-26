Letter To The Editor: Path To Preservation

After six years on Town Council, and seeing the inner workings of the town, it is my strong conviction that voting for Mayor Pat O’Neil, Gary Visser, Justin Novak, and Scott Millimet is the only path forward for preservation of the Maritime Forest and a reasonable parking plan. These candidates can be trusted for their integrity and transparency in decision making, exacting the will of the people.

A vote for any other candidate is a vote to destroy the island’s Maritime Forest and an unpopular move forward with island-wide paid parking.

Sarah Church

Sullivan’s Island