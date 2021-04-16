Letter To The Editor: Muted Response

I was fortunate to catch the Sullivan’s Island Budget Committee Meeting last Monday, March 22. The budget looks to be in good shape as we don’t seem to have runaway expenses and income seems fairly stable. I was concerned, however, because Councilman Clark’s proposal that the township apply for a grant to study the flooding which is plaguing the back side of our island was met with a muted response. This is an immediate problem. If the grant request is successful the island has no obligation to go forward. Without preparedness we can’t be resilient. What happened to an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure? We need to act with urgency and do something now.

I plan to vote for Councilman Clark and urge everyone to get in touch with our elected officials about this important issue.

Wayne Guckenberger

Sullivan’s Island