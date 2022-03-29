Letter To The Editor: ‘Multimodal’

Let’s clarify the “multimodal” term Christy Hall likes to use in regards to our Connector. Before restriping the connector we had two motorized traffic lanes and two wide “multimodal“ lanes. Pedestrians have always crossed at their own risk as bridge railings are 18 inches too short for pedestrians lane guidelines for safety. We also had an emergency lane for evacuations and emergency vehicles and ingress and egress. After restriping Christy Hall is telling the public she has improved “multimodal” use. However, this is blatantly untrue. We now have two traffic lanes and two narrow bike lanes and no emergency lane. We still don’t have a legal pedestrian lane. Who can legally use the bike lanes? Non-motorized vehicles! So Manual wheelchairs, skateboarders, roller blades could use the bike lanes before and can still use them. Mopeds, electric bikes, gopeds, tractors, legal street vehicles, electric standing scooters, seated electric scooters, electric wheelchairs, motorized skateboards, and hybrids are not allowed in bike and pedestrian lanes. They have always had the ability to use the traffic lanes depending on speed limits. Motorized transport can’t use easements before or after restriping. As an aside, the can’t use the wide easement area between 21st and 41st on Palm Boulevard either. So the net gain in multimodal is negative since now pedestrians perceive there is a safe walking lane and there is not. And now the legal bike lane prohibits by law ancillary motorized vehicles who are now forced into traffic lanes creating unsafe conditions. If they use bike lanes, they still create unsafe conditions. And cars are now also forced in these bike lanes during emergencies making unsafe conditions. There is NO emergency lane. There is nothing added that wasn’t already there. You might say a buffer was added but observe that bikes mostly ride in the area next to the railing now as they did before. I have been documenting with photos for about a year and half now. Consider also how much money SCDOT now has for infrastructure with the COVID relief bill and unspent gas tax increase money and State’s regular allocation for roads. Restriping was an incorrect application of a multimodal program. Hall should accelerate the study(like she did the changes without a study), admit the mistake, fix it and look for other ways to administer a good program and policies for the benefit of IOP and the rest of the State. Apply the same thoughts above to Palm Blvd. and the danger existing from large numbers of vehicles backing into the road from compacted parking. And how multimodal is Palm Boulevard. I see manual wheelchairs and skateboards sharing the road… and sidewalks are in deplorable shape. Bikers and pedestrians and motorized small vehicles share sidewalks in an effort to be multimodal. There is obviously little Christy Hall is willing to do with IOP to help. Delaying tactics and words committing to multimodal are what we are hearing. IOP is delaying all proactive actions based on the continued “Hope” for cooperation and improvement. Now we are told another unacceptable summer of lack of safety and uncontrolled traffic problems will continue. The only relief may come from Mt. Pleasant and IOP trying to improve traffic flow while the SCDOT keeps saying “traffic study” … And when asking about the issues at the State level we are told we are small and our issues low on priority of state agenda.

Residents of IOP and property owners don’t be silent. Let the City Council hear from you. It takes a bigger voice to make improvements.

Glenda Nemes,

Isle of Palms