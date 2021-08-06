Letter To The Editor: Missing The Shuttle

I drive across the IOP Connector several times a week and pass the sparkling new modern shuttle which brings folks to/from Mount Pleasant/ Isle of Palms but with no folks on it.

This is a marvelous option for the parking problems on the island but won’t last long with no customers. There has been no obvious promotion or advertising. So ridiculous!

Why have it running if no one knows about it? There should be signs and banners all over the place. How does anyone know where it’s boarded or unloaded?

Should not the city of IOP be advertising everywhere as well as all the Mount Pleasant folks who made such a big deal of the access to parking. This is an opportunity slipping by due to negligence not to ignore the waste of money as well.

Bobbie Rothschild

Isle of Palms