Letter To The Editor: Mind Your Own Interests

What are the new IOP mayor and council thinking? Or are they thinking at all? A prior committee appointed by former mayor Jimmy Carroll took an exhaustive look at how the Isle of Palms City Council has for years funded the notoriously wasteful, politically motivated, less-than-prudent Charleston Area Tourism Commission. Why would Isle of Palms send $1 million of its own tax money per year to an opaque slush fund? Why would any sane local government continue to do that year after year? The Isle of Palms should spend that money on its own interests. Folly Beach does so. And with great success?

So, why would the Isle of Palms not pursue its own interests? What is going on behind the scenes? Who is behind this? And why?

David Sweatt

Mount Pleasant