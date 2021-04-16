Letter To The Editor: Mayberry By The Sea

When I moved to Sullivan’s Island 34 years ago, our town seemed like a “Mayberry by the Sea”. Bert’s Bar was a friendly, great place to gather(like Dunleavy’s). The town relied on common sense enforcing rules. The drinking water wasn’t great, but my children enjoy telling their children about the “hardship” of stopping at the well behind Krispy Kreme to get good water. Mrs. Trusdale was the dog catcher with an old truck and dog biscuits. All she did was check the tags of all the “free running” dogs. And the town was full of friendly folks.

Hurricane Hugo was obviously a major event for our town. There was such a great sense of community during the recovery. We all cared about and helped each other. We re-built our town, and we were proud of what we as a community had done! What happened to us? Why have things gotten so ugly? We seem to be more driven by what ”I want” than by what the majority of the town wants, and each side of an issue claims to be the majority! I served on council for six years. I never saw this kind of division on council or in the community at large.

Let’s stop bashing our council members and start thanking them!

Buddy Howle

Sullivan’s Island