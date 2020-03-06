Letter To The Editor: Managing Accreted Land

The town of Sullivan’s Island engaged a team of environmental and land use experts to study the accreted land and provide a professional opinion as to best practices to manage the land via a charrette that was held Jan. 8 and 9. This team will present their findings at a public meeting on March 10 at 6 p.m. at the Holy Cross Church on Middle Street in Sullivan’s Island. (Check the town’s website for verification of date and time).

The charrette’s findings will provide science-based recommendations to best manage the accreted land. This study will encompass island wide issues including but not limited to a healthy habitat for humans and wildlife, views, breezes and resiliency as it pertains to storm surge, flooding, drainage and sea level rise.

The town will soon have information on which to base decisions. Radical measures, such as clear-cutting vegetation, to mention one extreme rumor I have heard, will not be considered. Conservation requires management. With this study we will have a menu of management options for Council to consider with community input.

No decisions will be made on the 10th.The team will share their recommendations with the Council and public.

I am hoping for a large turnout and look forward to seeing residents come with an open mind and a look to a positive future.

Chauncey Clark,

Sullivan’s Island