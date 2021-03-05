Letter To The Editor: Let Local Government Make Local Decisions

Dear Mayor and Council members,

For more than 200 years, we in this country wisely have favored that level of government closest to its constituents being served by that level of government which can provide that service that is needed. For example, parking by the local municipality where the parking takes place, court services by the county for legal issues in that county, state elections for statewide offices being run by the state, and military defense issues being decided by and run by the federal government.

Therefore, it is alarming to read that state politicians and bureaucrats have decided to go beyond their well defined boundaries and to intrude into that area which is the province of our local government: parking within the municipality of the Isle of Palms.

The DOT with respect to state highways may place signs prohibiting parking of vehicles on any highway where, in its judgment, such parking is deemed by the DOT to be hazardous to those using the highway or where the parking of vehicles would unduly interfere with the free movement of traffic thereon.

Again, quite clearly the state can prohibit parking on its highway when it deems circumstances to be hazardous, but not dictate the regulation of every day parking within the jurisdiction of any of its many municipalities. That is such an obvious point, and one we have all understood without question, that it seems ridiculous to need to highlight it now.

The proposed legislation is at best confusing, perhaps to mislead the public at large. IOP needs legal counsel that is knowledgeable, aggressive, and politically savvy to oppose it at every turn, and who will educate the politicians and bureaucrats, as well as the general public, as to dangers such legislation presents to all of us.

As I understand it the proposed legislation would give an unelected bureaucrat veto over a local issue best decided by local people who will be directly affected by the decision as far as their safety and everyone else’s safety who comes to their community.

Since the state of S.C. is being so demanding about ownership of Palm Boulevard, and since the law requires the state to maintain it, it is long overdue for the state to fully maintain it and to pay 100% for the costs associated therewith. Strictly for safety reasons Palm Boulevard needs to be widened about 5 feet on each side to have a safe bike lane.

There should be a 4-foot berm and then a 4-footwide sidewalk. Parking spaces should be individually marked. Also, proper drainage should be put in place so the numerous pounding locations no longer will occur during a normal rain. All of this needs to be done now.

Tourism is the number one business here on our island. As a result this island is responsible for sending the state more than $10 million each year. Since a significant number of those tourists use Palm Boulevard, it is only right to expect the state to return some of those dollars back to maintain that main thoroughfare that they use.

Currently, when one rounds off the state dollars coming back to IOP for the maintenance of Palm Boulevard, that number would be zero. It should also be noted that Charleston county gets more than half that amount, and I have to wonder what we get in return.

My guess is not very much.

If the state isn’t interested in doing its mandated job, then our new aggressive solicitor ought to file an action in Mandamus, or get the state to transfer ownership to IOP. Thank you, and I wish you this best.

Ted McKnight,

Isle of Palms