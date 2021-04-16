Letter To The Editor: League Of Women Voters Of The Charleston Area Offers Voter Education Tool And Candidates Forum

On May 4, Sullivan’s Island voters have a chance to cast their ballots in the town election. But will they? In our tri-county area, voter turnout for these important local elections is routinely less than 20%.

That means a very small group of voters is making very big decisions for the rest of us.

Municipal races have an enormous impact on communities. Local governments are charged with many decisions on zoning, infrastructure, public safety, environmental protection, and community amenities such as parks and libraries. On the May 4 ballot, Sullivan’s Island voters will choose a Mayor and three Council members to serve four year terms. One of the biggest barriers that voters have in local elections is a lack of information on the candidates and the issues. To remove this barrier and help voters participate in their democracy, the League of Women Voters of the Charleston Area offers the nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org.

VOTE411.org is a free, onestop election information center. Voters simply go to the website, enter their voting address, and are provided a personalized ballot with a guide to candidates and other helpful election information. Please visit VOTE411.org to make a voting plan, share the website with your friends and neighbors, and cast your vote on May 4. The League is proud to cosponsor a virtual forum with The Island Eye News for Sullivan’s Island candidates on April 13 at 6 p.m. The candidates forum is free but registration is required. Register at the League’s website: my.lwv.org/south-carolina/ charleston-area. You may submit a question for the candidates by emailing them to lynn@ luckydognews.com by 4 p.m. on April 13.

For more information, contact the League at 843-766-5416 or vote@lwvcharleston.org.

Barbara Zia

League of Women Voters