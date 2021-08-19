Letter To The Editor: Kindness Is Contagious

I am excited to endorse Phillip Pounds for mayor of Isle of Palms. On Nov. 2 we will have the opportunity to cast our vote. Phillip comes from a long background in financial services managing a large staff, budgets and projects. He currently serves on the Finance Committee for First United Methodist Church where he and his wife Laurie are active members.

He is a Board Member with Wild Dunes Community Association. After being elected to City Council, Phillip was elected to Chair of Ways and Means Committee that is responsible for budget and expenditures. He also was elected to Chair of Public Works Committee. Phillip has always maintained a resident first focus with his voting record. An example is he voted for a new restaurant at the marina which is important to so many residents. I know Phillip will focus on treating everyone with fairness and kindness. There is so much negativity on social media these days. I have faith that he will work to build a trusted partnership with everyone off and on the island. He will engage with residents and establish better dialogue with island business owners.

I hope you will join me in voting for Phillip Pounds for mayor of Isle of Palms. He will be the mayor we can all have confidence in and can count on him to always be kind to all.

Patricia Foster,

Isle of Palms