Letter To The Editor: Kimberly Brown

Dear Editor,

In these uncertain times we are all living in, I hesitate to write a letter about anything really. … but at the core of this is our integrity and collective humanity. So here it goes. …

I watched the Town Council “special meeting” via Zoom on April 6 after I received a frantic email from Bachman Smith, Sarah Church and Sydney Cook urging me to watch it.

The takeaway was this.

Sarah, Bachman and Sydney caused a good deal of unnecessary upset to residents by circulating false information regarding the nature of the meeting via their email.

The fact is, the meeting took place to discuss a preproposal with no obligation for a National Fish and Wildlife Foundation $125,000 resiliency grant.

Typically, these grants are focused on strengthening the coastal community infrastructure in order to protect coastal communities.

In this case, the grant aligned with the town’s comprehensive plan regarding resiliency. However, the preproposal had a fast approaching deadline.

At the meeting, Sarah Church stated, “My number one concern on this is we are in a state of emergency and it does not feel like an appropriate time to have these discussions” regarding the grant. Bachman Smith stated, “We are living in the middle of a global pandemic under a state of emergency at the state level and the town of Sullivan’s Island. … now is not the time to barrel forward.” Yet they also knew that the grant had a filing deadline and by not actively engaging in the matter, their inaction was in essence a pocket veto of the grant itself. The residents of the island should see this entire charade for what it was – a political ploy.

How do we know it was a ploy? A mere 14 hours later in an “emergency” Town Council meeting, both Bachman Smith and Sarah Church voted to pass an ordinance for Council and all boards and commissions to carry on with business as usual. … a complete turnaround from their positions the evening prior and their email.

As a result of the ordinance, the Zoning Commission met three days later to review a second application for an extension on an “accessory dwelling unit exception.”

Clearly, that is a critical state of emergency matter . … oh wait. … it’s not.

Having family working on the front line of COVID-19, I take extreme offense to both Bachman Smith and Sarah Church using COVID-19 as a pretext to shoot down a grant application or anything else.

Spreading fake news, shunning free money and using the pandemic as an excuse to deny a grant that would benefit every resident because you are personally against it is clearly a pathetic political move. Have the courage to face the issue openly and honestly with your fellow Council members for the betterment of Sullivan’s Island and remember that resiliency is about recovery, in any time frame.

Kimberly Brown

Sullivan’s Island