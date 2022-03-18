Letter To The Editor: It Takes A Village

No doubt it takes many volunteers to keep our magical island clean. And we should be grateful that so many people do volunteer to make this happen. One group you failed to recognize was “Elvis Saves Sullivans” or as I call them the “Green Bag Volunteers.” Jeff Parrish started this program several years ago and today you will find residents and nonresidents carrying green bags with a logo stating, “leave only footprints.”

These volunteers are out everyday of the year picking up trash as they walk the beach usually with a dog or two. The most trash collected is of course the summer months and holiday weekends, but let’s not forget the winter months where we see trash that the ocean currents deliver. Jeff estimates that this team of volunteers will pick up on average 10 pounds of trash every single day of the year. Currently, 600 bags have been distributed to volunteers.

It takes a village! Well done green bag volunteers…Elvis Saves Sullivans! Take a look at daily pictures on Instagram at Elvis_saves_ sullivans

Lollie Sertich,

Sullivan’s Island