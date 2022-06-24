Letter To The Editor: Isle Of Palms Trash Vote

Thumbs up to IOP council members Katie Miars, Jimmy Ward and Scott Pierce for opposing the motion to suspend existing laws and allow the continued trashing of our island with harmful plastics, Styrofoam, glass beer bottles, dirty baby diapers, cigarette butts, etc. Thumbs down to the other six council members who voted for more trash and less law enforcement. The six justified their votes by claiming to be “accommodating local businesses” in the aftermath of COVID. In reality, almost all those being “accommodated” and thus allowed to continue to pollute are off-island entities and inconsiderate day trippers. They have always rejected efforts to responsibly address important environmental issues. Now, they have inexcusably and/or selfishly failed to plan for summer – on a barrier island inundated by far too many who have historically demonstrated a lack of concern for our unique ecosystem and beach. The reward from six council members for bad behavior is to allow even more trash during the most critical time of year – to the detriment of the vast majority of duly concerned residents, valued tourists, and local wildlife. A final vote on this issue is scheduled for June 28. Meanwhile, IOP continues to be irresponsibly dumped on due to six council members’ votes. They are public servants to whom we owe a debt of gratitude for selfless public service. However, in this case, their initial votes appear wrongheaded. Hopefully at least two of themwill thoughtfully reconsider.

Please make your voices heard.

Doug Truslow

Isle of Palms