Letter To The Editor: In Search Of Fiscal Sense

As a retiree to Sullivan’s Island, I am currently watching the run up to the May election with a sense of foreboding. I have seen other idyllic coastal towns undergo the same change that is heading this way. In 1979 you might have walked along the street in Bridgehampton, N.Y. and thought you were in “Grover’s Corner’s” from Thorton Wilder’s “Our Town”. Twenty years later, by 1999, it had become a jet-setter’s stop off, filled with Wall Street high rollers, Hollywood and music industry partiers. What happened? Money. You can’t stop people from wanting to go to desirable places, if they have the cash, but you might try to limit the effect. I was amused to see one writer refer to Sullivan’s Island as “Mayberry by the Sea.” I think Andy, Aunt Bea, and even Opie would have been apoplectic at the news that someone in their Mayberry neighborhood had sold their house for $3 million so it could be torn down for a new house to be built on the site.

We are way past Mayberry. I’m concerned about a number of issues. I am concerned that the taxpayers have to pay $850 annually per household for beach visitors, to cover the costs of extra traffic control, police/fire&rescue, and garbage removal. If it’s that now, it will only become exponentially more costly. If some people feel that all should be welcome, where are they going to park? The pressure to park everywhere and anywhere will only increase. If someone has spent a couple of hours getting here in traffic, they’re going to park somewhere, legal or not.

Other bucolic small town destinations have solved their parking issues by having residents in lawn chairs in front of their houses with signs saying, “Park Here $10 All Day.” I don’t think we want to go that route. The obvious beneficiaries of the visitors are the restaurants.

How much of the visitor’s cost are they carrying? Only asking. Do those demanding free parking everywhere have signs in there yard that say “No Parking Anytime?” I’m also concerned about the relitigation of the Accreted Land/Maritime Forest Issue. This has been going on since way before we arrived. These are long held, deeply felt, adversarial positions, and I do know this, unless protected by sovereign immunity a town can be sued. If a plaintiff has deep pockets and long arms they can cause any municipality a lot of trouble. Do all the taxpayers want to pay the cost of another legal round? Obviously the plaintiffs have the stomach and checkbooks for this protracted battle. Two years ago we had a 20% tax increase (with the water treatment), last year 15% (with the 5 year assessment).

Sullivan’s Island has to come to grips with escalating taxes or soon the only residents will be those who could care less what anything costs.

Ralph Byer

Sullivan’s Island