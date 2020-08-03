Letter To The Editor: I Have Rights As Well

Since passing the new parking restrictions on Isle of Palms, there have been TV reports, a column in The Post and Courier and a very long letter in the Moultrie News critical of efforts to protect the people who live there when “it is everybody’s God-given right to use the beach wherever and whenever they feel like it.” I felt the same until this year, when people swarmed in such numbers, it made me uncomfortable to leave my house. Envision this: Cars parked three deep on the strip in front of your house, folks walking on top of your shrubbery to get into your yard so they can urinate on your bushes in full view of your front window, hundreds – no exaggeration – of people streaming past your house without the courtesy of a coverup. I’m so tired of looking at men with no shirts and girls in thong bikinis with their bare bottoms on display. Now my husband might not object to the girls, but the majority of these people are way too overweight to be on display and obviously do not have a mirror at home. Add to this mix that a fourth of these folks bring their dogs, which also relieve themselves on my shrubbery and flowers.

Our letter writer was controlling his anger with directives to “Breathe, Breathe.” I feel so swamped in my own yard that it feels unsafe to take a deep breath. He then said that he feared IOP restrictions would “divert so many beach-goers to Sullivan’s Island and Folly that those municipalities would become inundated and enact

similar parking restrictions.” From where I sit, that is an admission that Isle of Palms is so overrun that two islands cannot hold all the people we are expected to host every day.

I do not think your rights extend to the point that I am deprived of mine.

Laura McMaster, Isle of Palms