Letter To The Editor: History Lesson

Lack of familiarity with the facts, emotion, intellectual laziness, and unpleasantness have clouded some of our community in Mayberry by the Sea; all of which are nicely illuminated by Mr. Marr’s recent letter to which I can add nothing but bravo and well done.

The history lesson is important for all of us islanders and the truth will set us free. Of course the mediated settlement was a win for the island, as was Sullivan’s Island Elementary School. Of course visitors (not residents) should pay to park, a nominal contribution to participate in the community. And make no mistake, the number one issue facing us by far is drainage infrastructure and management in the face of climate change and rising waters; all our resources are best deployed to that exorbitant end. Thank you to the town council members on the right side of these issues and shame on those who waffle or distract us from important endeavors.

I strongly urge my friends and fellow residents to elect a council that intends to keep us on the right side going forward.

Shep Davis

Sullivan’s Island