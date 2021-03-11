Letter To The Editor: Hallmark Of A Great Leader

As a lifelong resident of Sullivan’s Island who only recently moved, I like to stay in touch with all of the happenings on the island. As with most of you, Sullivan’s Island will always have a special place in my heart.

I understand that there will be an election this spring for members of Town Council, and I noted with pleasure that Chauncey Clark will be running for Mayor. For those of you who do not know Chauncey well, I will attempt to tell you of my positive experiences with him. I found that Chauncey always answered any of my questions with measured and unbiased opinions, listened intently to all of my concerns, and was always objective with all of his answers. What I appreciate most is if he didn’t have an answer to a particular problem, he said that he would investigate and get back to me. He always did as promised. As you know, that is the hallmark of a great leader.

For these reasons, I truly feel that Chauncey Clark would be an excellent choice for Mayor of Sullivan’s Island, and I feel sure that the island would fare very well under his leadership.

Sincerely,

Evelyn Needle