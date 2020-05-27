Letter To The Editor: Grants

The Charleston Scientific and Cultural Education Fund supports and encourages scientific, cultural and artistic pursuits in a wide variety of fields of study and experience. Grant awards ranging from $3,000 to $10,000 were made to a number of individuals last year. Such annual awards are offered to individuals throughout the Lowcountry pursuing these chosen fields. For the 2020 funding cycle, the trustees now invite funding proposals. An applicant must be a native-born South Carolinian between the ages of 21 and 60.

Grants are for one year only, but previous grant recipients are eligible to apply for additional funding.

Application forms may be obtained from Tamme Suggs at Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd, P.A., PO Box 340, Charleston, S.C. 29402 or by e-mail at tsuggs@hsblawfirm.com. Requests for applications may be made until June 15, and applications must be submitted by July 1. Awards are expected to be announced by July 31.

