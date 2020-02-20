Letter To The Editor: Get The Zoning Classifications Right

The town of Sullivan’s Island is working on establishing a new zoning classification for government-owned land. It is long overdue and very important to get right. Please get involved and make sure you understand the implications of the new zoning.

Town Council has long been a place for pet projects. This is not always bad because the projects often have community support, but the Planning Commission and possibly the DRB should always be part of the process. The new zoning classification should spell this out. The new school, accreted land boardwalks, Town Hall, Battery Thomson parking and the farmers market are all examples of Council doing whatever they want because of a “no zoning” claim. Vague wording establishing the new district will lead to more of the same.

Oddly, public parking is not included in the draft I received. This is concerning.

Will the town discontinue the illegal parking at Battery Thomson? Will farmers market commercial vehicle parking be prohibited at Battery Gadsden? I doubt it. Will the town create a new official zoning classification which doesn’t include public parking but have it anyway? Maybe some of these areas need to be used to help solve parking problems, but it shouldn’t be overdone and there should be design standards. Please take a look at the Battery Thomson parking lot. Battery Gadsden is going to look the same way before too long if this new zoning district isn’t done right. It’s already headed that way despite its current protective residential zoning.

The post office site is also being considered for rezoning. Currently it is zoned commercial on Middle Street and residential on Ion Avenue. Since the current use resembles a low-intensity commercial use on the commercial half, why change it? It seems this may open a big can of worms. Maybe it’s related to the illegal commercial parking on the residential half, which the town has been ignoring, and a desire to continue ignoring it.

Rick Graham

Sullivan’s Island