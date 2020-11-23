Letter To The Editor: Gary Visser

To the editor,

Many of our communities are served by their residents who volunteer time to serve on boards and commissions. Hal Curry has retired this summer, having given over 20 years of his time and talent to the Sullivan’s Island Planning Commission. Like the Tree Commission, Design Review and Zoning Appeals, Planning is a commission that labors quietly to fulfill their community’s needs. Planning is frequently the origin of ordinances and revisions of town governance, and 20 years is an extraordinary length of good judgment by Hal to his community.

One of the Planning Commission’s most important tasks is required by state law, a once-every-10 year Comprehensive Plan that serves as the binding guidance for the town’s future. Hal had been instrumental in the work of three “Comp Plans” and three of the required five-year-revisions. The newest Sullivan’s Island Comp Plan is over 150 pages of carefully considered elements, including land use, resources and resiliency.

Consider your own community and how you might serve your neighbors and children on any of the many boards and commissions. You needn’t dedicate over 20 years as Hal Curry has, but if you think your opinion should matter, good governance begins very close to home!

Gary Visser

Sullivan’s Island