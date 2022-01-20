Letter To The Editor: Gary Nestler Is The Residents’ Candidate

The sweeping change in the composition of the IOP City Council offers the island a tremendous opportunity to come together and start fresh, with a clean slate. No one could enhance the incoming Council more than Dr. Gary Nestler. He will not only blend seamlessly with the new Council; he is the missing piece. Gary has volunteered his service on the IOPFD since 2006, presently serving as a Captain. He’s been on the frontline of both crises and crisis management.

Additionally, his long-term, consistent commitment to the Isle of Palms is evidenced by his regular attendance at Council meetings as an active, concerned citizen. Gary possesses a critical, but often overlooked aspect of communication: the ability to listen. He is willing to listen to the community’s concerns, both individual and broader, collective concerns. He has innovative, creative ideas on how to engage the community, using technological approaches. Through his medical background, Gary has the respect of local, regional and state representatives. He has a congenial rapport with many government officials, developing relationships over the years through MUSC and the Charleston Police Fund. Again, he’s done the work.

Gary is one of us; he is the residents’ candidate. He is an incredibly smart, critical thinker, with the desire to serve in his DNA. He has proven his ability, his leadership, and his dedication to the Isle of Palms. He is the ideal candidate to complement the collaborative tone of the new council. Gary will help lead us forward with his thoughtful and innovative approach to all issues. And, along with the rest of the new council, he’ll help improve our community by restoring gentility and civility.

Mimi Wood,

Isle of Palms