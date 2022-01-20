Letter To The Editor: Gary Nestler Is A Proven Leader

Few times in one’s lifetime do you meet someone so impressive that, decades later, you never cease to be amazed. For me, that person is Dr. Gary Nestler, who I believe should be the next City Councilman for Isle of Palms. I first heard of Gary when I was the Director of Public Relations at the Medical University of South Carolina. After hearing about his knack for innovation and communication, I had the opportunity to see his abilities firsthand and have come to deeply respect him both personally and professionally. At MUSC, he showed a dedication to helping patients, colleagues and students and the motivation to lead. He served as a representative to the National Institute of Health and led our doctoral class in Healthcare Administration, Policy and Leadership with his focus and breadth of experience. Since Gary left MUSC, he has proven his leadership further and has been immensely successful. I have been astounded to watch how his hand has guided innovation across many organizations from a Fortune Top 50 company to his incredible work as the Chairman of the Charleston Police Fund, through which he helped to fund the nationally-recognized Illumination Project in strengthening policecommunity relations. Having worked with him in the healthcare field for many years and seeing his dedication to security and community, it is demonstrably clear that there is no one more dedicated to public safety. He also has an unmatched ability to communicate with government officials at every level, which makes me even more confident that he is the perfect candidate to help the City of Isle of Palms succeed.

Dr. Gary Nestler is a leader who understands how to be professional, lead, and communicate. Therefore, I can’t think of anyone else that I would have more confidence in when leading any community.

Dr. Sarah King,

Isle of Palms (formerly)