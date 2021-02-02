Letter To The Editor: Free Parking?

As a longtime resident of the Isle of Palms, I am mystified that residents from other areas of the Lowcountry demand free parking for their beach adventures.

The public parking on the island includes city parking for a fee, Charleston County parking for a fee or parking in limited areas of road right of ways, which is currently free. Unfortunately, there is no free lunch, and there is a cost associated with the “free parking.” Who do you think pays for the police protection both on the beach and around the island? The city of the Isle of Palms.

Who do you think pays for the fire protection? The city of the Isle of Palms.

How about the emergency protection when you are stung by a jellyfish or find yourself in trouble past the breakers? The city of the Isle of Palms.

Who hauls off your empty beer cans, fast food wrappers, dirty diapers and broken beach chairs? The city of the Isle of Palms.

Who maintains the right of way, mows the grass, trims the trees and fills the potholes made from beach-goers parking in wet areas? The city of the Isle of Palms.

Where does the city get its funding? The residents of the Isle of Palms.

No other source contributes to these costs, yet it is the “right” of these residents to free parking? Yes, the beach is free – always has been. If you don’t want to pay for parking, ride your bike, walk, Uber or ride the bus. The city will continue to pay for your governmental services while on the beach and will even provide a free bathroom.

However, you need to take responsibility for your costs of coming to the beach that are incurred by the city so that you can enjoy a “free” beach.

Charleston County agrees with this approach, given it charges $10/day to park in its lot on the island. The city of Charleston agrees with this approach, given the cost of parking downtown, as do the municipalities of every major city in the state. Why should the Isle of Palms be any different?

H. Blair Hahn

Isle of Palms