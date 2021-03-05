Letter To The Editor: Free Parking For All?

SCDOT Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall blessed us with her presence at the IOP City Council meeting on Wednesday (Feb. 10).

Contrary to established law, she proceeded to dictate to Council how to accommodate day visitors to our island.

Her long term “plan” includes free public parking on every DOT street on the island. It is apparently an inalienable right of every visitor to free parking, not statewide, mind you, just on barrier islands.

Shall we also provide all comers with a car, beach chair and a cooler of beer?

Ms. Hall recognized that children play on our island streets but was undeterred. She spoke of equity, yet expects the residents of IOP to shoulder the expense of this government giveaway.

I doubt her idea of equity extends to free parking in her front yard, much less the streets of Charleston, Columbia or Greenville. It’s time for Secretary Hall to return from whence she came.

H. Blair Hahn, Esq.,

Isle of Palms