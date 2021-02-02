Letter To The Editor: For What It’s Worth

There is no easier way to undermine fundamental personal political beliefs than to introduce an issue that strikes to personal interest. Thus, you find conservative, white-collar airline pilots joining “associations” where one primary purpose is representation in collective bargaining and workplace issues. In our backyard, we find conservative state politicians lining up to support state “big” government control of decision-making regarding paid parking on our local beaches.

Unfortunately, not only the politicians but the media covering them, as well as the municipalities bordering our beaches, conﬂate the issue of paying for parking with restriction of parking. While State Sen. Larry Grooms maintains he is not against paid parking, just restrictions on available parking, his legislation speaks to banning beach communities from charging for parking without SCDOT approval. Mount Pleasant was quick to jump on this bandwagon with a generic resolution that supports the bill while speaking to free and unrestricted beach parking along state roads.

Research on the South Atlantic coast from New Jersey through Florida shows beaches in every state committed to paid parking.

Perhaps in a different world, Mount Pleasant, or the state, would be willing to pay an objectively relevant portion for the support of refuse removal, police, fire and rescue, as well as infrastructure improvement and maintenance and repair for our beaches. These, not to mention the trash strewn in residents’ yards, the parking holes left in their front yards (albeit in state right-of-way easements) and the quality-of-life, day-to-day issues that find residents inundated by beach-goers. However, in our world, it is the residents of the beach municipalities who shoulder the burdens. The response to those burdens, in beach municipalities in every state from the mid to south Atlantic, has been to institute paid parking. This so the quality-of-life for the residents was protected and there were finances available to continue to provide a positive beach experience for the visitors.

It would seem that those closest to the issue, and who are most impacted by it, should be left with the responsibility to address it.

To their great credit, and in spite of record-setting crowds year-in and year-out, our municipalities have managed to improve upon the beach experience while dealing with the costs associated with same. Inserting a higher order to control this critical issue would seem patently unfair and unwise, as well as inconsistent with the founding vision of our country.

Our beach municipalities have presented a product for years that should make us all proud while more than satisfying the right of access to our state’s beaches. In the end, the residents that have been democratically responsible for that product, through their elected officials, should bear the responsibility for paid parking decisions and the fair, safe disposition of land and structures that are required to enhance that right going forward.

Mark Hettermann

Mount Pleasant