Letter To The Editor: Food Truck Friday?

Upon first glance at the Feb. 11 edition of The Island Eye News I was taken aback by the news that IOP has appointed a Task Force to attract tourists to IOP. Was this a joke? More tourists? Have you tried to go out to eat at an IOP restaurant without reservations at least two weeks in advance? If not, be prepared to wait for hours or be turned away. IOP has plenty of tourists. What about the locals? Last year I sent an email to the IOP Town Council proposing a Food Truck Friday at either Carmen Bunch Park, the Rec Center, or the Marina. I thought it would be a great way to meet neighbors and grab food on a Friday evening, when the restaurants are packed. And it would cost IOP nothing. A rotation of food trucks specializing in differing menus could easily be established. Mr. Pounds was the only council person to respond, and politely told me that IOP doesn’t want to hurt the “brick and mortar” restaurants. I agree with that – I love our restaurants, but I don’t think this would hurt them. I think the IOP Council could cater a little more to local residents with community-focused events, like a Food Truck Friday!

Heck, we can even invite the tourists.

Thornton White

Isle of Palms