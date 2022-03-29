Letter To The Editor: Food Truck Friday

What a great idea Mr. White has to have a Food Truck Friday! By dismissing his idea I can only assume the Honorable Mayor and members of town council either have an in at the local restaurants during high season or they don’t patronize the local restaurants in the summer months. It is very difficult to get a reservation and some stop take out during this time, so the locals could use a place to grab a bite and not have to leave the island. The added plus to this is many of us live in neighborhoods that are surrounded by weekly visitors making it even more difficult to meet other residents. It would present a great opportunity to make new friends and for the children to meet other children.

I strongly urge the current town council to reconsider the idea and spend a little time thinking about the locals and less on how to recruit more tourists.

Michael Shepard,

Isle of Palms