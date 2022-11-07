Letter To The Editor: Facts Do Matter

Ryan Buckhannon attacked my comments and Barrier Island Preservation Alliance on several fronts in a Letter to the Editor published in the November 4 edition of IEN. We do our best to educate, advocate, and communicate constructively, and wear our noise-cancelling headphones when it comes to rhetoric on social media. However, it is important to us as an organization to correct an inaccurate narrative with facts.

The Op Ed written by me, which was part of the October BIPA newsletter regarding the referendum to reduce the size of Council, provided information on why one could take a position on a council size of 7 AND why one could take a position on a council size of 9. BIPA has not taken a position on the subject. That is up to each resident; we merely presented food for thought so that you can make an informed opinion when you cast your vote.

BIPA does not claim to represent all barrier islands at this time; however, the ultimate goal is to do just that, by joining forces with other barrier islands so that we can have a collective voice on issues where we share common goals.

Decreasing council representation will NOT “…conveniently eliminate the two members that have not supported…” BIPA. That is not the way our elections work. We all know that if there are 4 Council positions on the ballot because terms end, the top four candidates win the election, whether incumbents or not. Our Council seats are not each identified and separated for purposes of the election. The only seat identified as such is that of the Mayor, which is why we elect the Mayor separately from all other Council seats. For Councilmembers, we would vote for 4 candidates, period, and the four candidates who receive the majority of the votes cast win the four seats. Ryan’s statement regarding our elections is completely false, which is shocking coming from a past Councilmember who clearly does not understand the process.

Most egregious is the claim of “…Their BIPA councilmembers can…” BIPA has no councilmembers. BIPA identified those candidates for the November 2021 election that most closely aligned with an Isle of Palms FIRST agenda. Anyone watching this Council and tracking the votes could not possibly think that anyone on the present Council is controlled by some entity.

Lastly, BIPA is not a Political Action Committee. We are a SC non-profit corporation formed by residents, for residents, and we are not a member organization. We make no political contributions to any candidate.

It is time for the divisiveness created by such rhetoric to end.

Bev Miller