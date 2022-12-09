Letter To The Editor: Facts DO Matter!

Ryan Buckhannon attacked my comments and Barrier Island Preservation Alliance on several fronts in a Letter to the Editor published in the Nov. 4 edition of The Island Eye News.

The referendum on which that OpEd was based has now been put to rest with the Nov. 8 election; we respect the voice of the voters as our City Council will remain a nine-member Council. And, we find ourselves again the target of false accusations as we now disseminate information on the proposed moratorium for short-term rental licenses which will be on the Dec. 6 Council agenda as an ordinance for First Reading. We do our best to educate, advocate, and communicate constructively, and wear our noise-canceling headphones when it comes to rhetoric on social media. However, it is important to us as an organization to correct an inaccurate narrative with facts. I was surprised by Mr. Buckhannon’s statements regarding our elections, as it showed that he, as a past Councilmember, does not understand our election process.

Decreasing council representation would not have “…conveniently eliminate(d) the two members that have not supported…” BIPA. That is not the way our elections work.

For Councilmembers, we would have voted for four candidates, period, and the four candidates (incumbents or not) who receive the majority of the votes cast win the four seats.

Moving forward, here are the facts regarding our organization:

• BIPA was formed by residents and homeowners to encourage community engagement.

We welcome constructive input and publish information based on facts.

• BIPA does not claim to represent all barrier islands at this time; however, the ultimate goal is to do just that, by joining forces with other barrier islands so that we can have a collective voice on issues where we share common goals.

• BIPA has no council members. BIPA identified those candidates for the November 2021 election that most closely aligned with an Isle of Palms first agenda. Anyone watching this Council and tracking the votes could not possibly think that anyone on the present Council is controlled by some entity.

• BIPA is not a Political Action Committee. We are a S.C. nonprofit corporation formed by residents, for residents, and we are not a member organization.We make no political contributions to any candidate.

• Lastly, BIPA does not always take a position on a given issue, if there are clearly opposing arguments that could be viewed as positive for residents and property owners. For example, we supported Council placing the referendum on the ballot for voters to decide on the size of City Council, but took no position on which way to vote; that was up to each resident. We merely presented food for thought so that residents could make an informed opinion when they cast their vote.

Similarly, we support the City Council’s placing a moratorium on new short-term rental applications, especially because it is to be crafted after that of Folly Beach. City Council comments at the November meeting indicate an intent to find a balance that will protect residents and resident owner-operators, while simultaneously providing guardrails for pure investors.

Hitting the pause button allows Council the time it needs so that we are not on our heels as the character of the city leans toward a vacation rental mecca rather than a residential community as envisioned in our Comprehensive Land Use Plan.

It is time for the divisiveness created by false accusations and misinformation to end.

Bev Miller

Barrier Island Preservation Alliance, Executive Director